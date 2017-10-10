Creative Maverick Of Indian Cinema, Aamir Khan Graces The GQ Cover

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Aamir Khan recently graced the cover of GQ in a special edition of the magazine.

Aamir Khan is known to have always worked hard to break the mould. The Superstar who has donned many hats of different capacities that of as an actor, director and a successful producer has been declared a Creative Maverick by GQ India.

Aamir Khan has time and again treated the audience with films that are not just entertaining but also give out a social message.

Every film of Aamir Khan, be it as an actor, director or producer has portrayed the best of himself and that he has given it his all. His dedication and the hard work has resulted in magic on screen.

Aamir Khan is looking absolutely splendid on the cover page of the magazine. He adorned the cover of a special issue of “Men of the year awards”.

The actor holds a fierce look as he chooses to go dapper in his new look. Aamir is looking supremely handsome as he is all decked up. He is seen in a black Versace shirt which he paired with a checkered waistcoat by Giorgio Armani. Aamir is looking exceedingly charming in his geeky look and of course, the nose pin adds to his charm. He has added to the glory of the glossy cover and we just cannot stop mesmerizing by his look.

Aamir Khan after receiving the award said, “The work that you see of mine, I’m just a good part of it. It’s been my good fortune, actually to be part of that work.”

The actor has never failed to entertain the audience with remarkable performances in films like Lagan, Dil Chahta Hain, Taare Zameen Par, Ghajini, 3 Idiots, Pk, Dangal among others.

Aamir Khan is all set to strike us with his upcoming movie ‘Secret Superstar’. Audience is highly excited to witness the actor get into the skin of the quirky and colorful music composer Shakti Kumaarr.

