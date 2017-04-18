Dia Mirza UPSET Over Ranbir Kapoor’s Leaked Look From Sanjay Dutt Biopic – Watch Video

As the voting weekends are on the roll for the upcoming IIFA Awards, everyone is casting their vote. Dia Mirza attended the same and shared something she was not happy about. It was Ranbir Kapoor’s revealed look from Sanjay Dutt’s biopic.
She explained how unexpected it was and they had to watch it happen. We were shocked, the media wasn’t called for this. Her words were, ‘It was upsetting to see the pictures leaked. We didn’t want that. Media wasn’t invited to take pictures.’
The pictures of Ranbir Kapoor’s look from Sanjay Dutt’s biopic were leaked when he was captured shooting for the biopic in the balcony. The scene that was being shot was of the time when Sanjay Dutt was going to get his freedom in 1993. We cannot deny that Ranbir looked like his clone in that look.
Dia Mirza also revealed that she is playing the role of Sanjay’s wife and she was delighted to do so. So now there’s a new jodi on screen that we will see, Dia and Ranbir, Shall be interesting! Right?
She spoke further about the film and said, ‘Shooting is going really well. I have just completed my work. It’s such a privilege and honour to be working with such wonderful set of people. Rajkumar Hirani had directed me in ‘Lage Raho Munnabhai’ and it was great to be working with him again.’
She added, ‘Right now we all are tight-lipped about the film but we can’t wait to reveal things.’ Hmmm, so Dia is seriously waiting for the film to come out but she’s managing to hold her excitement right now. We all need to hold our horses until and unless the film comes out.
While the reporters were asking her about the biopic she couldn’t resist sharing her experience with Ranbir Kapoor, she said, ‘Ranbir is amazing and there are no two ways about it.’ Sanjay and Dia have worked in many movies previously and this one is directed by Rajkumar Hirani.