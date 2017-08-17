HBO Facebook, Twitter Accounts Hacked By This Group

The media channel HBO is already struggling with a major social media hack by another group

HBO was recently hacked in July by an anonymous group. They stole almost 1.5TB data that included unreleased scripts of tv shows and personal details of employees and top executives. The hackers asked for a ransom of several millions of dollars. But HBO allegedly offered to pay them $250,000 as bug bounty amount via bitcoins.

The popular TV show ‘Game of Thrones’ aired on the channel has been a target of the leaks. Recently HBO Spain was responsible for the leaked episode. The channel apparently aired the Game of Thrones episode 6 for an hour before realizing it was a mistake and taking down. The fans found the leak via Reddit and other social media where users shared clips of the episode.

In the latest events, HBO’s facebook and twitter account were hacked by another group called ‘OurMine’. The group posted a similar message on both the social media accounts claiming HBO to get in touch with them for better security options. The messages were removed by the channel but some websites had already reported on the hack by then. The tweet read, “Hi, OurMine are here, we are just testing your security, HBO team please contact us to upgrade the security – ourmine.org -> Contact,”

‘OurMine’ has hacked into other major accounts over the past like Netflix, Sony, and Marvel. They have also attacked Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Even the TV show ‘Game of Thrones’ twitter account was allegedly hacked as well.

HBO’s Indian partner, Star India was also responsible for leaking episode 4 before the due date. The episode was out on the streaming app ‘Hotstar’. Four people were arrested by the Maharashtra Police for the leak and they turned out to be employees of the company.

