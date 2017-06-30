Here’s Manoj Bajpayee & Sidharth Malhotra As Mentor-Protege In Aiyaary

Neeraj Pandey’s next ‘Aiyaary’ has released a new still from the film and it brings to the forefront the mentor – protege bond shared by Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra.

Neeraj Pandey and Sidharth Malhotra have been taking to social media to share with their audience the shooting experience from the sets of ‘Aiyaary’.

While Sidharth Malhotra has been treating his audience with pictures and videos from Aiyaary’s first shoot schedule in Kashmir.

The actor also gave a sneak peek into the look that he will be seen donning in ‘Aiyaary’ as an army man alongside Manoj Bajpayee who carried the uniform with the utmost class.

Director Neeraj Pandey also shared the visuals straight from the director’s view as he posted a picture of a drone camera used to shoot Aiyaary

The drone had in its surrounding the beautiful visuals of the valley and snow clad mountains, promising ‘Aiyaary’ to deliver breathtaking visuals.

Continuing their spree of teasing the audience, makers of ‘Aiyaary’ have shared yet another still that highlights the special bond shared between Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra in the film.

The duo will be seen together for the first time on celluloid and will be essaying the parts of a mentor and protege in the Neeraj Pandey directorial.

Continuing his streak of bringing real life stories to the masses, Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Aiyaary’ is also based on True incidents.

The story is set in Delhi, London, and Kashmir. The ‘Aiyaary’ team have wrapped the film’s first schedule in Kashmir and are currently filming in Delhi.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Plan C Studios, ‘Aiyaary’ is a Friday Filmworks Productions and is produced by Shital Bhatia, The film is directed by Neeraj Pandey and is scheduled to release on 26th January 2018.

