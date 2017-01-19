Hrithik Roshan Is All Praises For The Talented Yami Gautam!

The pretty, girl-next-door Yami Gautam has indeed come a long way in Bollywood.

Time and again she has showcased her acting skills in films like ‘Vicky Donor‘ and ‘Badlapur‘ and has been appreciated and loved by the audience.

This time she has gone a step ahead and is playing the character of a visually impaired girl in ‘Kaabil,’ along with Hrithik Roshan, who is all praises for her.

He says, “You have to watch the film to appreciate what Yami has brought to her character. My words will not do justice. I just thank my stars that she was chosen for this movie. This is the most special love story of my career. Working with Yami has been enriching. She has an innocent look in the film, which is exactly what was required. Each one of us will witness Yami in a never-seen-before avatar.”

Hrithik Roshan‘s words definitely make us look forward to watching Yami out-do herself in ‘Kaabil.’ She is currently focusing on character-driven roles where she can showcase her versatility as an actor.

The actress gets into the shooting of Sarkar 3 alongside Amitabh Bachchan post this film.