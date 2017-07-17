IIFA 2017 Goof-Ups: From Katrina Kaif’s Double Role To Varun Dhawan Almost Falling Off The Stage

IIFA 2017 had a chain of goof-ups including Katrina Kaif’s double role and Varun Dhawan almost falling off the stage!

One of the most prestigious awards of the Indian film industry is the International Indian Film Academy Awards. It is popularly known as the IIFA Awards. This year, the location for IIFA was the New York City. And the 2-day event took place on July 14 and July 15.

We have already shown you all some of the glimpses of the main event. While some of the celebs were at their stylish best, some others made a goof-up with their outfits. But still, the appearances were not the biggest goof-up at the event.

While IIFA 2017 did not live up to the expectations of an IIFA show, one of the major flaws occurred in the editing. The editing was shoddy and as a result, the Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif got herself a twin sister. While the award for the best actor was to be presented to Shahid Kapoor, the actress was shown both as a presenter and also sitting amongst the audience.

And the best editing award goes to…

Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan were the hosts of the 18th IIFA. Interestingly, they were also the hosts of the first IIFA. But to everyone’s disappointment, they were not having the same camaraderie as before. Saif was mostly seen reading out his lines from the teleprompter and both of them looked quite under-rehearsed.

Although high on energy, there came a point when the actor Varun Dhawan was on the verge of falling off from the stage. But luckily, the actor balanced himself on time and was able to finish his act.

Watch Varun Dhawan pay a tribute to daddy dearest David Dhawan in his debut performance

What made IIFA 2017 even less interesting was because of the missing stars like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and the Bachchan family!