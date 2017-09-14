Karisma Kapoor REACTS On Jacqueline Fernandez’s Hot Avatar In Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12

Jacqueline Fernandez has owned ‘Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12’, the reprised version of the 90s chartbuster ‘Tan Tana Tan’.

It is known to all that Jacqueline is reprising Karisma Kapoor’s role from Judwaa.

Sources reveal that Karisma is mighty impressed with Jacqueline’s hot avatar in Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12 from Judwaa 2. Karishma has been praising the actress for her electrifying dance moves in the dance numbers.

The talented dancer that Jacqueline is, has nailed the fast paced song with her energetic long sequence dance moves.

The energetic routine demands a strong core and calf muscles to be able to do justice to it, Jacqueline Fernandez undoubtedly aces it with her moves.

The actress looks ravishing throughout the song. Without a doubt, Jacqueline has the hottest figure in B-Town and with her sexy dance moves, she has been certainly setting the screen on fire each time we see her.

The gorgeous diva has time and again treated the audience with super hit party numbers that form the life of every party playlist, making her the undisputed queen of chartbusters. From ‘Lat Lag Gayi’, ‘Sooraj Dooba Hai Yaaro’, ‘Jumme Ki Raat’ to ‘Disco Disco’, ‘Chandralekha’ and ‘Chalti Hai Kya 9 se12’, the actress has got everyone swooning over her bodacious figure and vibrant dance performances.

Jacqueline Fernandez not only glams up the screen with her presence but also steals the show with her oomph factor in ‘Chalti Hai Kya9 se 12’.