Koffee With Karan 5: Don’t Miss Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput Flirting And Discussing About Their Exes!

Koffee with Karan this year has been very interesting. The season witnessed many unexpected pairs and debut duos. The season started with the Dear Zindagi couple, Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt, then came the Koffee couch debut Twinkle Khanna and the most unexpected, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor together. Well! Karan Johar seems to be very quirky this season. The show also was enlightened by having this very fresh face opposite Shahid Kapoor. Let’s see who it is.

Koffee with Karan had Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput on the couch where the couple spoke a lot about their marriage and bonding. Although, Mira Rajput was in the news after Shahid’s marriage was declared, but this is the first time when we will get to see her on screen being vocal about herself.

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss Stories

The teaser of the episode has been out and it looks very exciting to the fans where the love birds are seen pulling each other’s legs after Shahid says that he is still discovering Mira‘s boyfriends. Shahid also humorously added that Mira’s count of boyfriends is no less than his count of girlfriends. Mira Rajput said that Shahid‘s most annoying habit is that he burps a lot. (Watch videos below)

The love birds are seen cutely arguing over making a noise before answering Karan‘s questions.

Well! Let’s see who wins the hamper and how the two sizzle on the Koffee couch being their real self in the show.

The two will be seen on the screen next Sunday on Koffee with Karan.

Shahid Kapoor will now be seen in Padmavati romancing Deepika Padukone and will also be working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the first time.





Also Watch Video: Bigg Boss 10: Kamya Punjabi Makes A SHOCKING Remark On VJ Bani