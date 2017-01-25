Raees Vs Kaabil: Shah Rukh Khan’s Reply To Hrithik Roshan’s Heartfelt Message

The big clash of 2017 at box-office happens today. Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil release today. As the world waits to see which movie is better than the other, the main leads from both the films only wish well for each other. Their messages for each other truly portray the bond this Bollywood fraternity shares.

It was initiated by the Greek God of Bollywood who took to the micro-blogging site to convey his wishes as well as take blessings from his ‘mentor’ as he referred to Shah Rukh Khan. The heartfelt tweet read, “Dear @iamsrk today as a mentor Im sure u will inspire me yet again with #Raaes and as a student I hope you are proud of me with #Kaabil.”

Dear @iamsrk today as a mentor Im sure u will inspire me yet again with #Raaes and as a student I hope you are proud of me with #Kaabil. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 25, 2017

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss 10 Stories

Hrithik Roshan since the very beginning has maintained and even reinforced it in one of his interviews that “We are in a business. We are also in a friendship. Both should be in their place. We should understand that business is business and friendship is friendship. Raees and Kaabil can clash but the friendship and business should not clash. Once you got that sorted out then you’re at peace. Everything teaches you something and every experience is a good experience. I’m looking forward to the clash because it’s something new. It’s happening for the first time so I’m going to enjoy.”

The two shared screen space in Karan Johar’s Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham where they portrayed the character of two brothers and their bond was shown to be strong. In real life too, the two stars have always shared a good equation.

This was reflected in the reply he got from Shah Rukh. SRK tweeted: “@iHrithik wish could have avoided overlap of releases. That said…my love to u & @yamigautam dad & @_SanjayGupta. Kaabil wil b awesome.”

@iHrithik wish could have avoided overlap of releases. That said…my love to u & @yamigautam dad & @_SanjayGupta. Kaabil wil b awesome — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 25, 2017

Even though Kaabil’s producer, Rakesh Roshan has been quite vocal about the clash and even made remarks, Junior Roshan has always remained calm and so has SRK. At a special screening of his son’s film, the producer was asked whether he will be watching Raees as it is releasing on the same day. But he said: “No, I will watch Kaabil once again.”

It is heartening to see that bond the two share personally has remain untouched by professional challenges.

Don’t you agree?

Also Watch Video: Rakesh Roshan Refuse To Watch Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees