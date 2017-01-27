Raees Actress Mahira Khan Slams This News Portal For Publishing False News About Her!

Pakistani Actress Mahira Khan who just made her Bollywood debut with ‘Raees’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan was earlier not allowed to become a part of the film promotions after the Uri attack incident.

She was even seen voicing out her frustration at being left out of the promotions in India. According to a news portal, the actress was staying with a roommate in Santacruz (Mumbai) and was auditioning for various other roles in Bollywood. According to them the actress had friend who lived in Goregaon whom she often visited.

But the Pakistani beauty has denied all such reports and declared them false. She recently took to her Twitter account and shared the link of the story and claiming that she has been misquoted by the news portal. She tweeted,

“I’ve been misquoted, videos were taken out context..but this is a completely ridiculous!”

I’ve been misquoted, videos taken out context.. but this is a completely ridiculous! https://t.co/HN5FfX9We7 — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) January 27, 2017

Well! Having hit the screens, Mahira Khan has gained her share of popularity and appreciation that she completely deserved. Let’s hope she makes it great in her career ahead. After all, working with Shah Rukh is no less.