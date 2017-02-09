Rare And Unseen Pictures Of Saif Ali Khan With His Kids Sara And Ibrahim

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is the newest daddy in B-town. He has been very protective of his newborn son Taimur Ali Khan from day one. In fact, he even gave a fitting reply to all the haters who sent out negative messages and trolled his kid’s name.

Well, Saif is very private about his personal life but his love for kids is unconditional and it’s quite evident. Saif‘s kids from his first wife Amrita Singh have always been seen spending time with their father. Both Sara and Ibrahim were recently spotted visiting little Taimur Ali Khan at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s house in Mumbai.

There is no denying Saif falls in the list of doting fathers and these throwback pictures are a proof. These UNSEEN pictures of Saif and his kids Sara and Ibrahim Khan are a visual delight for his fans for sure.