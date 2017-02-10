Revealed! Here’s Why Deepika Padukone Rejected Majid Majidi’s Film After The Look Test

There has been a lot of rumours about Deepika Padukone‘s role in Majid Majidi next. Now the truth can be told.

Deepika Padukone as a respect to the director did the look test of the film. However even when she was doing the look test she had made it clear that she would say yes to the film only once she had heard or read the final draft of the script.

Unfortunately Deepika Padukone didn’t like what she heard as the final draft. It’s not something she was looking at this stage of her career. So respectfully she decided not to be part of the project.

Off late, we have seen Deepika deliver some extra ordinary and strong performances in films like Piku, Bajirao Mastani, shining as the lead role in this big ticket Hollywood franchise film, xXx – Return of Xander Cage and now she is playing Padmavati in Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s next.