Sushant Singh Rajput Upset On Not Winning Award For MS Dhoni Biopic

Sushant Singh Rajput’s name is taken among the finest performances of 2016 in Hindi cinema for his portrayal of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, one of the most successful captains of Indian cricket team, in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Everyone applauded the actor for getting the mannerisms of the cricketer to the T.

But when it came to awards, it was a no-show for his performance. On being quizzed by a leading daily if that is it disappointing for him not winning any award for the Neeraj Pandey‘s film, Sushant Singh Rajput responded saying, “I won’t lie. If I’m there to witness the awards, I do feel slightly awkward when I don’t win. A bit of acknowledgment from you folks could be a nice feeling.”

He further added that, “Having said that, me getting or not getting an award does not in any manner affect the way I go about my next project or my equation with my work.”

Sushant Singh Rajput is relatively new in the industry with only 5 films in his kitty. But this once a television actor has managed to catch attention of critics and audiences alike with his performances in first film, Kai Po Che as well as others like Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!

He will be next seen in Raabta opposite Kriti Sanon which marks the directorial debut of producer Dinesh Vijan.

Talking about his upcoming release, Sushant Singh Rajput told the daily, “I am almost done with the shooting of Raabta. We have tried to attempt a new grammar of romance and it’s looking damn good of what I’ve heard. I hope it gets a warm response from everyone who watched it.”

Produced by Maddock films and T-Series, the film is slated to release on February 10, 2017.

