Tweet Review: Did Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor’s Mubarakan Impress Audience?

Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Ileana D’Cruz starrer Mubarakan, which is a family entertainer, has finally released at the Box Office today. The film has created much-needed hype before its release with its crazy trailer and songs.

The cast of the film left no stone unturned for the promotions of the film, which has helped out to leave an impression about the film on the audience. The makers of the film have rightly increased its recall value amongst the moviegoers.

The songs—Tu Goggle Paa Ke Nache and a remix of the Hawa Hawa number have already left a good impact on the audience. There are quite a few more elements in the film that will help to draw the audience to the theatres. Also, the film has received positive reviews from the film critics, which is the major winning point. If the audience review turns out well, the industry offers a perfect comedy and family flick after a very long time.

The film has finally entered its first day at the theaters and here is what audience have to say:

@BazmeeAnees sir .. one word for you – Genius 👏🏼🙏🏼 #Mubarakan to you — sucheta malpani (@Sucheta1984) July 28, 2017

@AnilKapoor .. sir you are a true rockstar !! #Mubarakan to you ❤️ — sucheta malpani (@Sucheta1984) July 28, 2017

#Mubarakan-What an entertainer!@arjunk26 you just prove time and again how amazing you carry of each role..love your versatility..superb👌🏼❤️ — sucheta malpani (@Sucheta1984) July 28, 2017

15 minutes into #Mubarakan & Bazmee’s directorial flavour seems intact – a complex Sikh family and a series of twisted yet familiar jokes. — Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) July 28, 2017

Talking about the film, Mubarakan is a story of identical twins Karan and Charan (Arjun Kapoor) who through a twist of fate end up becoming brothers. Trouble brews when the twins Charan, who plays a Punjabi boy and his older by five-minutes twin, the suave Karan get their love-wires crossed. Karan loves Sweety (Ileana) but she gets engaged to Charan and Charan loves Binkle (Athiya), who Karan is supposed to marry. To add to the mess, there is also Nafisa (Neha Sharma) who is actually dating Charan.

The fun starts when their families start searching for a bride for them, unknown to the fact that they already have girlfriends. Their genius uncle, Kartar played by Anil Kapoor helps out to get them out of the mess But the question is was he able to get them out of this mess or create more confusion?

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Mubarakan has released today on July 28!

