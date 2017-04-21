Tweet Review: Could Raveena Tandon’s Maatr Impress The Audience?

88 SHARES Share Tweet

Raveena Tandon’s comeback film, “Maatr” has released today at the Box Office in a clash with Sonakshi Sinha’s Noor. Maatr, which is a rape-revenge thriller, showcases a very sensitive and serious problem of rape in the country and deals with the violence against women.

The film sees Raveena playing the lead role as Vidya Chauhan, whose marriage life is sinking and is with her husband only for the sake of their daughter, Tia. Raveena, as we saw in the trailer of the film, plays a very headstrong role. The actress emotes well throughout the trailer, and every scene of her will send shivers down your spine. Well, considering the intriguing and strong storyline, the movie is assumed to attract a good crowd at the screens.

More than the star cast, this film majorly relies on its performances and a strong storyline. But did film manage to impress the audience with its powerful storyline? Was Raveena Tandon’s character impactful and as impressive? Read below to know what audience thinks after watching the film.

Maatr is written by Michael Pellico and directed by Ashtar Sayed. The film also features “Slumdog Millionaire” fame actor Madhur Mittal as an antagonist, alongside Raveena Tandon.

Check out how audience have reacted to the film:

Watched #Noor & #Maatr.

I liked the latter more. Maatr has hard hitting plot+bravura performance of @TandonRaveena .Watch it for her. 👍👍 — Aavishkar Gawande (@imaavi) April 21, 2017

#Maatr @MaatrTheFilm

You will definitely love the work and effection of raveen random mam in the role of mother in this movie. pic.twitter.com/pUQe5lVj9Z — PARVEEN THAKUR (@parveenrajput99) April 21, 2017

@TandonRaveena I hope #maatr can open the eyes of ur blind law system.

Congo for the Superup movie mam. Lots of respect for you and women🙏🙏🙏 — Ammy (@akammy23) April 5, 2017

Amazed, surely will be watching this amazing movie today.@Maatrthefilm #Maatr — Rajasree Das (@RajasreeDas94) April 21, 2017

‘Maatr’ presents a harsh reality without any gloss: @TandonRaveena pic.twitter.com/0I36rq0Hkx — Sabana Khan (@sabanakhan_real) April 21, 2017