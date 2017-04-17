Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Chartbuster Views Exceed The Population Of These Countries!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Yo Yo Honey Singh is known to be the composer-singer behind some of Bollywood’s most popular song.

The music sensation has also delivered some chartbuster albums and music singles.

The go-to the composer for the who’s who of BTown, Yo Yo Honey Singh has gone ahead to deliver some of Indian Entertainment industry’s Top tunes.

What is an unknown fact is that the combined hits of all Honey Singh’s popular tracks surpass the population of US, Europe and Australia

We did our research, turns out that the cumulative population of these regions which speaks volumes about the viewership garnered by the Music superstar.

Honey Singh has been winning hearts with sensational party anthems like High Heels, Blue Eyes, Lungi Dance, Dope Shope, Desi Kalakaar, Angrezi Beat etc to name a few and has truly become one of India’s most loved music artists.