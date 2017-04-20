Believe it Or Not! This Television Actress Gets A Lip Job

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee was spotted hiding her face, and the reason was quite surprising.

Botox, liposuction and other transplants have become very common in Bollywood. Well, not only in Bollywood but it’s now common even in the television industry. In recent times, many of our television actresses have gone under surgeries to improve their looks. They never admit to it, but their pictures do not hide the real story about their change in looks. One such recent example is of television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who has done a lip job.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Star Devoleena Bhattacharjee has reportedly done lip job. Yes, you read that right! As reported by Spotboye.com, the young television actress has undergone a lip job over the weekend. After the actress had been seen hiding her face on the sets of her television show, it came to notice that she has gone through a lip job. As reported, the doctors recommend three days of rest, but Devoleena could only take two days off because of the hectic shooting schedule.

Well, many other television stars have gone under the knife to give their lips more fluffy and swollen look. Two years back, ‘Uttaran’ fame Rashmi Desai had gone under the knife to remove the extra fats from her body. Few reports suggest that recently ‘Naagin’ fame Mouni Roy had done a lip surgery. The actress decided to take such a big decision, as she was not happy with her lips. Few more to name are Gauahar Khan, Sambhavna Seth, Aashka Goradia and Rashami Desai.

Meanwhile, we are waiting to see the latest pictures of Devoleena Bhattacharjee!

Thats it!! A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on Mar 24, 2017 at 6:15am PDT

I broke my rules for you❤️. Styling @kavita.jani A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on Apr 16, 2017 at 5:55am PDT

Also, check out the recent pictures of the actress from the latest episode of her popular television show. Can you notice the change?