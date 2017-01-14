Bigg Boss 10: Salman Khan Lashes Out At VJ Bani Over Her Fight Incident With Lopamudra Raut- Watch Video

This week of Bigg Boss 10 witnessed some undoubtedly unexpected things after VJ Bani and Lopamudra Raut got into an ugly physical fight. The duo got into a fight after Lopamudra Raut said Bani that she uses her mom as a weapon to gain sympathy in the game. Tonight, star host Salman Khan will be taking a class of both the girl after going through the whole incident.

Salman Khan at first lashes out at Bani saying that she created unnecessary drama, which was not needed and that it was her who used abusive language on Lopa. Salman Khan will be seen countering on everything that Bani has to say in order to defend herself. The actor will point out at everything that raised the whole incident.

Later, Salman Khan also makes Lopa and Bani hug each other. He warns them to patch up in the house or else he will not invite both to his after party at Panvel farmhouse.

Watch the video below: