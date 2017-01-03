Box Office: Aamir Khan Starrer Dangal Continues Strong Hold On Its Second Monday!

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan‘s Christmas release ‘Dangal,’ which also stars Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra and Sakshi Tanwar in lead roles, is raking massive at the Box Office. Since day 1 of the release, Dangal is receiving rave response and is collecting huge at the Box Office. After successful two weeks run at the Box Office, Dangal has shown the same growth and it seems to be unstoppable.

Nitesh Tiwari directorial Dangal had an amazing first week of Rs 192.46 crore nett approx and continued to show the phenomenal run in the second weekend too.

Dangal collected Rs. 29.15 crore (291 million) nett approx on its first day and witnessed an amazing weekend ahead. The film collected Rs 34 crore (340 million) nett approx on Saturday, Rs 41 crore (410 million) nett approx on Sunday, Rs 24.75 crore (247.5 million) nett approx on its first Monday, Rs 22.50 crore (225 million) nett approx on its first Tuesday, Rs 20.75 crore (207.5 million) nett approx on its first Wednesday, Rs 19.75 crore (197.5 million) nett approx on its first Thursday and Rs 18 crore nett approx on its second Friday.

Dangal had collected Rs 22 crore nett approx on its second Saturday and Rs 30.25 crore nett approx on its second Sunday. The film, which is based on the wrestling, continues to show the strong hold on its second Monday. Aamir Khan starrer has collected Rs 13 crore nett approx on its second Monday, taking the total 11 days collection to Rs 276.21 crore approx.

Dangal is based on the life of ace wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and the journey of his daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat. The film is mainly based on wrestling and on how a father leaves no stone unturned to craft his daughters to become wrestlers at an International level.