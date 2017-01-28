Here’s When Oscar Nominated Moonlight Will Release In India

The multiple Oscar nominated Hollywood film Moonlight is all set to hit the screens in India next month. Well! Who is bringing in the film in India?

Reports suggest that the Barry Jenkins’ directed film will be brought to India by the PVR Pictures on February 17.

The highly appreciated film Moonlight is adapted from the short play in Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue by Tarell Alvin Mccraney.

Starring Trevante Rhodes, André Holland and the Oscar nominated Maherhsala Ali and Naomie Harris, the film puts light on race, se*uality, masculinity, identity and isolation.

Moonlight brings in the story of a young man’s struggle to find himself. It is told across three defining chapters in his life as he experiences the ec*tasy, pain, and beauty of falling in love, while grappling with his own se*uality.

The film has been nominated in eight Oscar nominations at the 89th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Well! We can’t wait to watch Moonlight in India.

