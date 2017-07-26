Bigg Boss Telugu: Sampoornesh Babu Attempts To Suicide, Here’s What Happened Next!

Jr NTR’s show Bigg Boss Telugu sees Sampoornesh Babu’s eviction after he attempts to suicide.

Jr NTR’s show Bigg Boss Telugu has been a talk of the town ever since its announcement. The reality show, which started a week ago has been grabbing headlines and is getting intense with each passing day. According to reports, actor Sampoornesh Babu has been evicted from the show and reason behind his eviction will leave you shocked. In the ninth episode of the show, which was aired yesterday, revealed the Burning Star Sampoornesh Babu’s violent behaviour and he then leaving the house.

As per media reports, he was evicted after he threatened to commit suicide using a knife inside the house. The makers of the show wanted the contestant to stay inside the house but when things turned worst, the makers had no choice but let him leave the house. This violent act was reportedly not shown on the prime-time considering the impact it can leave on the viewers.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Sampoornesh Babu didn’t want to stay and was uncomfortable inside the house. Due to which he turned violent by attempting to suicide inside the house. Reports suggest that he was suffering from claustrophobia. Most of the contestants of the house nominated his name for the elimination of a fear that he would end up hurting himself in Bigg Boss house.

Well, Sampoornesh Babu, who chose to leave Bigg Boss Telugu house on his choice, might have to pay a huge sum for breaching the contract. He might face legal charges and pay a huge penalty as per contract with the makers of Bigg Boss.

Looks like Sampoornesh Babu was not aware of the show’s concept and so, he could not stay locked up inside for long with no connection to the outer world.

Watch Video : Akshay Kumar Back In Town For Toilet Ek Prem Katha Promotions