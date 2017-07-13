Here’s The Truth Behind The Reports Of Anushka Shetty Being Dropped From Prabhas’ Saaho

Earlier there were reports that Anushka Shetty has been dropped from Prabhas’ Saaho.

SS Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali 2’ was immensely appreciated by the audience. Especially, the lead couple of the film, Prabhas and Anushka Shetty were loved as a pair. Along with fierce war scenes and some great visual effects, the movie has a sparkling chemistry between the two of them.

Their fans wanted to see them together on-screen. And very soon, there were reports of Anushka being considered for Prabahs’ next film Saaho. It had created excitement in their fans. But later came the reports of her being dropped from the project which brought disappointment for many. And the reason given for it was the actress being overweight!

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

But now a source has been quoted by India.com saying, “The shooting is not happening at this moment; it’ll only start from this month end. These reports about Anushka are false because she’s not yet confirmed. The makers are yet to take a call. They’ll take a decision soon. [Also], everyone is speculating that Anushka is finalised for Saaho because the same banner is producing a film called Bhagmati, which stars Anushka in the lead.”

The source adds on saying, “It’s not like she’s overweight or anything. She’s looking good and she’s acting in one more film [Bhagmati]. She gained weight for Size Zero, but that was two years ago, and after that, she did Baahubali and she looked very much in shape.”

Saaho is going to be an action flick whose teaser was attached to ‘Baahubali 2’. Directed by Sujeeth, the film is going to be released in languages like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. UV Creations will be producing it. The famous Bollywood trio, Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa will be composing the music for the film.