Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai Goes Viral On Social Media

Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai has raised the expectation levels ever since the release of the first look in July 2016. Now, the curiosity of the film has gone up by several indents with the makers unveiling a 50-second video named, “A glimpse of Kaatru Veliyidai”, on Republic Day.

The video begins with a snow-clad road with actress Aditi Rao Hydari peeping out of a bus while Karthi‘s voice-over is heard at the background with a magical tune of AR Rahman. The actor is also seen in a long-shot walking on a mountain. Going by the teaser, one can say that Kaatru Veliyidai is all set to be an obvious visual treat for the audience.

Within a day of its release the teaser has garnered over 8 lakh views with 14,000 hits. Kaatru Veliyidai also marks the 25-year collaboration of Mani Ratnam and AR Rahman from Roja. The duo has done 15 films together, and have presented the glimpse of their new film in a nostalgic way, as the viewers could correlate and reminisce scenes in Roja.

Cinematographer Ravi Varman, in his close shot with his pro lenses have ardently depicted the immense beauty of Aditi Rao Hydari which is definitely a heart rendering visual. “Kaatru Veliyidai” has an ensembled cast of veteran K.P.A.C.Lalitha, Shraddha Srinath, Rukmini Vijaykumar, Delhi Ganesh, RJ Balaji playing prime roles.

With David fame Bejoy Nambiar being the Creative Producer for the artistic cult, the theatrical distributing rights are owned by the renowned “Sri Thenandal Films”. Produced by Madras Talkies, Kaatru Veliyidai is slated for an April 7 release.

