Bigg Boss 10 Contestants Reacts To Manveer Gurjar’s Hidden Marriage

Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar is currently hogging all the limelight after his historic win against VJ Bani, who became the first runner up of the show. However, a day after the grand finale, Manveer landed in a soup of controversies over his hidden marriage. To all the ignorant, Manveer’s wedding videos and pictures have gone viral on social media, which he claims are not true. In fact, he also has a three-year-old daughter from the same marriage. While Manveer claims that he is not married, his relatives have revealed that Manveer was married three years ago and that makers of the show were aware of it.

Well, Manveer’s Bigg Boss 10 close friends Lopamudra Raut, Manu Punjabi and Priyanka Jagga were asked if they were aware of his marriage and having a daughter. While Priyanka Jagga was quite shocked knowing about it, Manu Punjabi said that he was not aware of it and would like to comment only after knowing the truth from Manveer.

