Bigg Boss 10: Om Swami Arrested In Lonavala Just Few Hours Before Grand Finale!

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Om Swami was kicked out of the Bigg Boss 10 house, courtesy his disgusting act of throwing his pee on VJ Bani and Rohan Mehra. If that was not enough, Om Swami is creating the ruckus even outside the house. From threatening Salman Khan to making controversial statements on the contestants of the house, Om Swami has managed to stay in the limelight even outside the house for all the wrong reasons.

In fact, he even threatened the makers of the show to create ruckus along with his supporters on the grand finale if he is not invited. He threatened the makers of the show by saying, “I will wait only for two weeks if they do not call me I won’t let grand finale happen.” He even went on to say that he will set the stage on fire and will break Salman Khan’s bones if he is stopped to be a part of the grand finale.

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss 10 Stories

Well, evicted contestants along with star host Salman Khan have geared up for the star-studded night and guess what? The self-claimed Godman Om Swami has also reached Lonavala even when he has not been invited for the grand finale. As per reports, Lonavala police has arrested Om Swami and will be left only after the shooting of grand finale is done.

Great move!