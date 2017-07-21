Did Ed Sheeran Quit Twitter Because Of His Game Of Thrones Cameo? Singer Breaks Silence!

Ed Sheeran quit Twitter after fans criticized his cameo in the popular TV series ‘Game of Thrones’

One of the most watched TV show ‘Game of Thrones’ recently launched its newest season last week. The show has been in the news for its bold theme, mature content, and interesting storyline.

The surprise element of the opening episode was the cameo by British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran.

While the ‘Shape Of You’ singer’s fans didn’t mind much, many ended up criticising the singer for it on social media.

The issue was highlighted when the singer temporarily deleted his twitter handle. Ed deleted his twitter account after the episode and its reactions and stated his reasons for leaving on his recent Instagram post with the caption,

”Last i’ll say on this. I came off Twitter Coz I was always intending to come off Twitter, had nothing to do with what people said about my game of thrones cameo, because I am in game of thrones, why the hel* would I worry what people thought about that. It’s clearly fu*kin’ awesome. Timing was just a coincidence, but believe what you want. Here is an unrelated picture of me and my wonderful manager riding off into the sunset together”

Ed Sheeran played as a warrior in one of the scenes with lead star of the show Arya Stark played by actress Maisie Williams. He sings and plays a new campfire song to show a relaxed scene on the episode.

While fans of the show are picking on his cameo, Director Jeremy Podeswa stated that Ed Sheeran was very cool with the whole scene of the show and ‘fits into the fabric of the show’ Jeremy also admitted: ”He’s been acting for a little while; he takes it very seriously.” Ed Sheeran has previously cropped up in the chick-flick ‘Bridget Jones’s Baby’.

Over the six seasons of this controversial show, other celebrities have also made special appearances. Musicians Sigur Rosh, Wilko Johnson, members of music bands Coldplay and Snow Patrol have appeared over the seasons.

