Former Bigg Boss Contestant Om Swami Arrested!

Finally, self-proclaimed Godman and former Bigg Boss contestant, Om Swami was arrested in Delhi.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Om Swami, who is known for his cheap antics, was on Wednesday arrested from Bhajanpura, Delhi. To uninitiated, Om Swami’s brother had accused the former Bigg Boss contestant of stealing bicycles along with some documents from his shop nine years ago.

On Wednesday, the self-proclaimed godman was reportedly hiding in a house in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura. The Police reached the spot and was then arrested by a joint team of Lodhi Colony police station and Inter-State Cell of Crime Branch.

Last year while he was in Bigg Boss 10 house, a non-bailable warrant was issued against Om Swami by the Saket court, which declared him an offender in the case

As per reports, the case was filed against Om Swami back in November 2008 after Pramodh Jha, his younger brother had accused Om Swami of breaking the lock of his bicycle shop along with other three men and had sold the expensive parts after stealing bicycles.

Meanwhile, Om Swami was recently beaten by women on the streets of Delhi. Om Swami made desperate efforts to run away, but nothing could save him. The ladies hit him with chairs and what not on the streets of Delhi.

Om Swami has always managed to be in the news for all the wrong reasons. The self-made godman has left people angry with his cheap stunts and making disrespectful comments on women.