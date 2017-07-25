Former Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singer Zain Ali Found Dead, Brother Breaks Silence On Tragedy!

The Pakistani singer Zain Ali was at his friends house for a friendly visit when the incident occurred.

Pakistani singer Zain Ali was part of the Indian singing talent show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ in 2012 but didn’t reach till the final rounds. He was part of the Sajid-Wajid team.

The singer was visiting his close friends in Lahore where the incident occurred on Friday. Originally Zain Ali is from Sheikhupura, a town in Pakistan.

The death is still a mystery as he was found dead in the washroom of the house. Zain was lying unconscious on the floor. The medical team is still trying to figure out what happened to him. It is said it could be possible brain haemorrhage.

The singer’s brother Sonu, admitted that Zain had no enemies and was very excited to release his new song. “He was unmarried and had no love affairs or financial troubles that we know. In fact, Zain was about to make a new song for an upcoming film soon and was very excited about it.”

The singer has shot to fame after his stint in the popular Indian singing show, ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ in 2012. He was considered to be the upcoming singers of Pakistan music industry.

Sonu allegedly revealed Zain was addicted to drugs and he is sure that it wasn’t a ‘suicide’. But he is still waiting for the post-mortem results for the reason of death. The case is still open for investigation.