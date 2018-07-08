Hockey Legend Sandeep Singh Will Travel In Train After 12 Years With Diljit Dosanjh

Ahead of Soorma’s release Sandeep Singh will be travelling in a train with actor Diljit Dosanjh and director Shaad Ali.

Sandeep will sit in a train after a long gap. He was shot 12 years ago when he was travelling in a train and he hasn’t sat in a locomotive since then.

The hockey legend was paralysed for 2 years after the incident and it was only because of his determination and love for hockey that he could come back and win medals for our country.

He has definitely won the medical battle and emerged victorious, but the incident is still fresh in Sandeep’s mind. This small journey might help Diljit and Shaad in making him overcome his biggest phobia.

Soorma was deliberately shot in Sandeep’s hometown Shahabad as the director was keen on capturing the real essence of his journey.

A fighter to the core, Sandeep did not give up and continued his hard work on the turf,

Sandeep’s story is so inspirational that a Bollywood biopic is being made on his life where his role is portrayed by actor/singer Diljit Dosanjh.

Sandeep is regarded as the most dangerous drag-flickers of all time with drag speeds of over 145 km/hr which led to his nickname, ‘Flicker Singh’.

The drag-flickers journey – of wins, losses, life, and death – will soon be seen on-screen in Soorma, a Shaad Ali directorial, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu.

