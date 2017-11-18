​Bollywood Actress That Have Changed Their Religion For Love

45 SHARES Share Tweet

Love and religion often do not go hand in hand. But in Bollywood all fair in love and war, right?

Religion is a very important aspect of one’s life. Some change their religious paths to attain spirituality and some for love. There are many Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities who have changed their religion, so much so that they have even changed their names.

Let us have a look at Bollywood actresses that have changed their religion:

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Ayesha Takia

The cute and bubbly Ayesha Takia changed her religion when she got married to her longtime boyfriend Farhan Azmi. Farhan is a restaurateur and son of Samajwadi Party legislator Abu Azmi. The couple got married in a traditional Islamic wedding ceremony on March 1, 2009. They now have a son Mikail Azmi.

Nagma

Tollywood actress, Nagma was better known for her roles in Tamil and Telegu movies. But a few years back the actress was in the news when she changed her religion. The actress converted to Christianity. The change was not for love but to attain spiritual path suited for her.

Amrita Singh

Initially born in a Sikh family, Amrita Singh was raised a Sikh. She made headlines when she got married to the young Pataudi Nawab— Saif Ali Khan. Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan got married in a traditional Islamic ceremony in 1991. The two got divorced in 2004. The ex-couple now share two children— Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Sharmila Tagore

Before making it big in Bollywood Sharmila Tagore was a Bengali actress. Her relationship with Indian Cricketer and former Indian Captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the Nawab of Pataudi was once the talk of the town. The couple got married in a traditional Nikah in 1969. Sharmila converted to Islam and she is also known as Begum Ayesha Sultana. Mansoor Ali Khan, died on September 22, 2011, from respiratory failure at age 70 after 41 years of marriage. Mansoor Ali Khan is survived by Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan.

Nargis Dutt

Yesteryears’ heartthrob— Nargis Dutt married co-star Sunil Dutt in 1958. Nargis raised as a Muslim converted into a Hindu for husband Sunil. Nargis also changed her name to Nirmala Dutt. The couple has three children together- Sanjay Dutt, Namrata Dutt, and Priya Dutt.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Born in a Punjabi family Kareena Kapoor was already one of the reigning actresses in Bollywood when she got involved with actor Saif Ali Khan, Nawab of Pataudi. Their relationship was a tabloid fodder for five years already when the couple decided to tie the knot in 2012. Officially, Kareena has added Khan to her name but is a not practicing Muslim.

Hema Malini

Now Hema Malini’s love story is the one to laud to. What happens when Bollywood’s Dream Girl falls in love with Bollywood’s He-Man? The result is a love story to remember! The couple met in 1970 when Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur and had two sons, Sunny and Bobby with her. But that could not stop their love as the couple got married in 1979 despite Dharmendra’s first marriage to Prakash. The twist is that the couple got converted into Islam from their respective religions. They even changed their names to Aisha Bi R. Chakravarty and Dilawar Khan Kewal Krishn. Their marriage was kept a secret and then later they got married in an Iyengar style wedding ceremony. They have two daughters— Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Watch Video: Katrina Kaif’s Hot Dance Move For Indian Super League 2017 Opening!