​Pakistan Bans Mahira Khan’s Movie For This Reason

By
BusinessofCinema News Network
-
mahira khan

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan’s Verna has been banned in Pakistan even before its release.
Mahira Khan’s Verna directed by critically acclaimed Shoaib Mansoor has been banned in Pakistan even before its release. The movie was all set for its November 17th before Central Board of Films Censors placed a ban on it.

Verna was director Shoaib’s most anticipated project since his last release Bol in 2011.
Due to non-issue of Censor Certificate by Lahore Censor Board Verna’s premiere at Lahore has also been canceled.

The film highlights one of the pressing issues in Pakistan— rapes. The movie shows Mahira Khan’s character’s struggle to seek justice from a corrupt system as a rape survivor.
Audiences are expressing their rage on social media. Here are some of the twitter reactions:

Verna’s trailer is full of implications of how corrupt governments can be, how politicians and influential people can cover up their crimes whilst making the victim a criminal. The movie stars Mahira Khan and Haroon Shahid.
Reportedly, Shoaib Mansoor has appealed to the CBFC. Now, the film is expected to be reviewed by the full board.
A movie helmed by two actresses in different countries is going through the same situation. While Supreme Court has rejected the plea regarding banning Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmavati; the fate of Verna remains undecided.

