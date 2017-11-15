​Pakistan Bans Mahira Khan’s Movie For This Reason

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan’s Verna has been banned in Pakistan even before its release.

Mahira Khan’s Verna directed by critically acclaimed Shoaib Mansoor has been banned in Pakistan even before its release. The movie was all set for its November 17th before Central Board of Films Censors placed a ban on it.

Verna was director Shoaib’s most anticipated project since his last release Bol in 2011.

Due to non-issue of Censor Certificate by Lahore Censor Board Verna’s premiere at Lahore has also been canceled.

The film highlights one of the pressing issues in Pakistan— rapes. The movie shows Mahira Khan’s character’s struggle to seek justice from a corrupt system as a rape survivor.

Audiences are expressing their rage on social media. Here are some of the twitter reactions:

When they can’t bear the truth, they try to destroy it. Banning a movie like Verna is tantamount to destroying the truth. Truth be told as it. #Verna #VernaBan https://t.co/CVgRUZwlSY — Muhammad Murad (@MuradKanrani) November 14, 2017

Rather than censoring the film hadn’t it been better if our authorities ACTUALLY played their part in addressing the rape issue?! Acting like a pigeon in real life doesn’t help in making the monster go away #GrowUpAndActMature #VernaBan — Sana Tauseef (@SanaTauseef3) November 15, 2017

#Verna Pathetic step to ban the movie #Verna. Shows the mindset of the Censor board how they are like mere puppets in the hands of the affluent & corrupt politicians.Rape or child abuse is OK but talking about it is a sin. Sick mentality. #VernaBan — Bilal Ahmed (@imemonbilal) November 15, 2017

Rape is a crime. Depicting rape to highlight an issue is not a crime. #CBFC kindly censor those who commit these acts, not those who act to commit these atrocities to the past. #VernaBan #IStandWithVerna #HaanYaNaKehnaMeraHaqHai — Schizzinosa (@Bhiggins1987) November 15, 2017

By banning Verna the state is actually admitting that rape is institutionalized and has the approval of the state. #VernaBan — Roshaneh Zafar (@RoshanehZafar) November 15, 2017

In many rape cases the state turns a blind eye and sides with the rapist. #Verna is highlighting this very important issue #VernaBan — Roshaneh Zafar (@RoshanehZafar) November 15, 2017

Can u promote gender equity w/out raising awareness on issues that hold women back? Rape & violence agnst women is a sad reality. #VernaBan — Roshaneh Zafar (@RoshanehZafar) November 15, 2017

I stand against the ban on Verna. It is absolutely important to educate masses about the terrible crime, rape. Govt. of Pakistan shouldn’t ban movies that talk about such taboo issues. #VernaBan — Shoaib Khan (@biaohs23) November 15, 2017

The #VernaBan is absolutely ridiculous! Rape is a reality that needs to be addressed & conversation around is the only way forward. #Verna — Ayesha B (@ayesh_b) November 15, 2017

Verna’s trailer is full of implications of how corrupt governments can be, how politicians and influential people can cover up their crimes whilst making the victim a criminal. The movie stars Mahira Khan and Haroon Shahid.

Reportedly, Shoaib Mansoor has appealed to the CBFC. Now, the film is expected to be reviewed by the full board.

A movie helmed by two actresses in different countries is going through the same situation. While Supreme Court has rejected the plea regarding banning Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmavati; the fate of Verna remains undecided.