22nd IFFK Set To Host Empowerment Of Women In Cinema Workshop

The annual International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) today announced that it would host a two-day Workshop directed towards women filmmakers and technicians.

The 22nd edition of the IFFK that is held during 8th to 15th of December will set up this unique workshop to facilitate greater participation of women film-making talent. The two-day workshop being planned by the Festival will invite over 20 participants who would be put through the workshop aimed at addressing funding opportunities, Film festival road maps, Film Packaging in addition to master classes by industry veterans.

This two-day initiative is called “EMPOWERMENT OF WOMEN IN CINEMA WORKSHOP” and will take place during the course of the Festival on the 12th and the 13th of December 2017.

Speaking about this unique Workshop, Festival Director and Chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy Kamal said “IFFK has always been geared towards providing a platform to filmmakers. We are happy that this year aspiring women filmmakers and technicians get an added focus.” The Artistic Director of IFFK and Vice-Chairperson, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, Bina Paul said “The aim of this initiative is to provide informational resources to women film-making talent that may help them in their filmmaking journeys. We are happy to be working with the team at Basil Content Media, with Uma Da Cunha”

“Basil Content Media was created with the aim of facilitating film makers and Film Festivals and we are honored to be working with the team of IFFK in what we both consider is a much needed and important step towards ensuring participation of many more women filmmakers,” added Vivek Kajaria, Founder, Basil Content Media.