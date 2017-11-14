Shraddha Kapoor Celebrates Children’s Day At A Municipal School In Mumbai

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Shraddha Kapoor who is very fond of kids decided to surprise the kids of a Mumbai Government school by visiting them and spending quality time,indulging in some origami as well as chit chatting with them.

Since the kids were dressed for a fancy dress event, Shraddha spoke to them on the characters they are dressed in and completely loved their mimicry skills. Shraddha was seen in her ever giggly laughter as these kids showcased their fancy dresses and dialogues to her

Shraddha even met the teachers & support staff and spoke to them in brief about the school and the kids.

Shraddha has always been passionate about encouraging and supporting children and has a soft corner for the less fortunate one’s. She actively participates in charities that work towards the development of children.

Shraddha Kapoor will also be attending this years International Children’s Film Festival in Hyderabad hosted by the I & B Ministry.

She is one actor we must say who is beautiful inside out. Shraddha Kapoor who is known for her cuteness and killer smile is just not adorable in reel life but in real life too.

