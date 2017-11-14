Exclusive: Neetu Chandra Speaks Up On Her Dream To Work With Amitabh Bachchan And A Lot More!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The inimitable Neetu Chandra who absolutely wowed us with her stellar performance in the classic Umrao Jaan or National Award winning films like Traffic Signal and Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, has now enthralled us with a new music video, ‘Banjarey’, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s new single. The new single has gone viral already with over one million views since its release.

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Business Of Cinema.com, Neetu Chandra speaks about her new single and the love she has been receiving for the same. The gorgeous lady also speaks about her future projects and a lot more

Read Full Interview below:

Don’t know if you know, Banjarey is trending on 2nd on YouTube and has almost received one million views. What do you have to say?

Banjarey has crossed 1 million views on Youtube already! All I can say is that I am super excited and extremely thankful to the people for accepting me and loving me for who I am. I am very happy! More power and love to all of you. Banjarey has been a great project for me. I had very high expectations from the song and here it is for everyone to see!

Banjarey totally grew on me when I heard it for the first time! Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is also one of the greatest singers I know. Also, it’s a co-incidence that Shruti Vohra, the director of Banjarey was also the co-director on my first music video MeraBabuChailChabila. I was only 16 years old and she guided me through the audition process. So, when I learnt that Shruti will be directing me for Banjarey, I was overjoyed!

You look so ravishing and hot in the video, what keeps you look beautiful so naturally?

Well if it’s natural, I will have to give all the credit to my parents haha! I follow a regular routine. You need to take care of yourself in order to look consistently beautiful. I work out regularly and follow a balanced diet.

The best compliment you have received from? (after the song release)

The best compliment that I have received is that I have such an appealing, curvaceous, well-toned body which is globally accepted and a thin body is not in Neetu is in! I was absolutely overwhelmed with this compliment. I am aware that I have an athletic body type and I am curvaceous. I am very comfortable in my skin. Not everyone understands that is essential to have a well-toned structure and be fit. Fitness levels are different for everyone. You can’t be skinny with your bones hanging lose! Be fit and not skinny and if this is what people have noticed post the song launch, I am very happy.

You have lost as much as 11 kilos in the last two months for your next film. Can you share about the film and how you are prepping up for the role?

Yes, I have lost a lot of weight. For me consistency is the key, consistency is the road to success in every sphere of life. My next film is Ladaku for which I have been training in martial arts for the past 4 months. As I am a black belt IV and have been training in martial arts and taekwondo since I was a child, it is my duty more specifically my right to do an action based film. One’s fitness level needs to be extremely high. The nuances of my character when she is grown up to when she is a child in school have to be similar. I have two girls playing the younger Neetu in Ladaku. The prep is on.

Social media trolls have hit the headlines very often. Bollywood celebrities are being targeted every now and then. Recently, Dangal actress Fatima was trolled for sharing her picture in a sari and off shoulder blouse. What’s your take and what do you think is the best way to deal with the trolls?

It shouldn’t matter what they think or say. I, personally do not care. At the same time, we need to understand where they come from. Not everyone comes from the same mentality and thought process as us. On a general note, we as Indians are hypocrites. We aspire to work in Hollywood and showcase our talent through world cinema but at the same time, we are judged on a moral ground due to our clothing. You cannot judge an actress based how she dresses. You want her to go to Hollywood and work and at the same time expect her to wear sarees and blouses instead of off-shoulder tops. Apart from this, personally I will wear what I feel like and not to forget that I come from a democratic country where I can do what I want to do and nobody can tell me what to do except for my parents.

Life hasn’t exactly been a bed of roses for you. You have been dogged by controversies. How do you deal with it and what keeps you moving in life?

Haha! Thanks for asking me this question. Yes, it is true, I have been surrounded by controversies and I don’t know why or how! I was always being honest. But the fact is that actors are always in an unprotected zone especially on social media when one tweeter happens to be in a bad mood or wants to remove his or her frustration, they will question why I am doing something because they do not have a life themselves! Though, I have developed a thick skin especially when it comes to negative comments. I have actually given instructions to my team to block trollers. One chance is given after which they head straight to spam! I have no patience for negative or positive comments from them. As for me, my life has been full of struggles. People had written me off saying I am done and dusted. I know that these people love me, it’s the hatred that is clouding their judgment. The only person that can stop me is me and I will never stop.

You have represented India at the International Taekwondo Championships as well as the Korfball World Championship. Are you thinking to put your skills to practice?

Taekwondo has been my passion since my childhood days. I am a black belt IV in Taekwondo and have represented the country on a global level. In fact, the Korean consulate just announced me as the brand ambassador of Taekwondo in India. The film that I am prepping for currently, Ladaku is a Taekwondo film and I am looking to showcase this martial art in all its forms to the audience. This is also so that I can inspire more and more girls across the globe to take up this art. It is my duty considering my mother encouraged me to take up this sport as a child. Ladaku is also a film that will inspire parents to enable their children to pursue their dreams. I am happy to put this practice in motion onscreen for aspiring sportspeople and actors.

One Bollywood actor you dream to work with?

I will give you three instead –

Mr. Amitabh Bachchan – I got my first break with him in the Parker Pen ad commercial that I did in the initial stages of the career. In fact, this is what got my first feature film, Garam Masala

Mr. PareshRawal– I have already done 6 films with him

Mr. Naseeruddin Shah – He is one actor who I have not worked with before and would love to work with in the future. He is amazing at everything he does! I look up to him. I have seen every movie of his

Lastly, share about your upcoming projects?

Ladaku, the Taekwondo film that I am prepping for. Kusur Prasad kaBhoot is a film that I have already shot for opposite Paresh Rawal and I am really excited about that. I am busy with three productions of which is underway. I am busy doing plays. I have something international coming your way for which I am in LA currently. The announcement will be made soon. Thank you so much for all the love and appreciation for Banjarey. It only makes me work harder!

