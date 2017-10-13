Aamir Khan: These Cheap Party Moves Are Of Sanya Malhotra

0 SHARES Share Tweet

In the latest track ‘Se*y Baliye’ released from Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar, we witness the actor is a never seen before avatar. Aamir shows off some quirky moves in the song and he has once again surprised the audience with his all-new crazy avatar.

Aamir is seen at his quirkiest best performing some unusual and weird steps. But little that we all know, the crazy dance moves that we witness in the song are the brainchild of his Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra.

When Aamir was appreciated for his dance in the song ‘Se*y Baliye’ he replied, “These cheap party moves are of Sanya Malhotra”.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The star learned about this fun-loving side of Sanya Malhotra during the Dangal days. While shooting for Dangal, the actress would take to the dancefloor to entertain the guests with her quirky moves.

Aamir Khan approached the Dangal girl to choreograph the song ‘Se*y Baliye’ since Sanya’s moves were in sync with Aamir Khan’s character Shakti Kumaarr in the film.

It is a lesser known fact that Sanya who amazes the audience with her powerful wrestling moves as Babita in Dangal is also an exceptionally amazing dancer in real life.

It was on witnessing this that Aamir Khan requested her to choreograph him in Secret Superstar. the proposition had Sanya in agreement immediately.

Secret Superstar is based on a teenage girl named Insia, played by Zaira Wasim, who sets out to follow her dream of being a singing superstar under the confinement of anonymity. The film also features Aamir Khan in a never seen before avatar as music composer Shakti Kumaarr.

The film’s trailer and the earlier released songs have been receiving much love and appreciation from all quarters.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated to release on 19th October 2017.

Watch Video: Kiran Rao’s FUNNY Reaction On Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar Look

