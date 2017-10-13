This Is The Man Behind All The Viral Pictures Of Taimur Ali Khan!

46 SHARES Share Tweet

Whenever a picture of Taimur Ali Khan surfaces online, it always goes viral!

The young star kid Taimur Ali Khan’s fan following is increasing day by day. Whenever a picture of his surfaces online, it always goes viral. But do you all know the man who clicks all those pictures? It is none other than the little munchkin’s uncle Kunal Kemmu.

While promoting his film Golmaal Again, the actor confessed that it is him, who has clicked most of the viral pictures of Taimur. He said, ”You know, it’s funny, all the pictures of Taimur that are doing the rounds were clicked by me.”

It has been a special month for the actor as he has become a father now. When he was asked about Taimur meeting his daughter Inaaya, he said, ”Inaaya was sleeping when Taimur met her. He didn’t know what was happening. He was more interested in me playing with him. But yes they met.”

He was also asked about the time when he will share his daughter’s first picture to which he replied by saying, ”I don’t want her pictures circulating before we decide on it. I know I have to protect her. It is too personal and I don’t want everyone peeping in into our lives. There will come a time when I will click her pictures myself when both she and I are in the mood and share it with the world. Until then, let’s please take things slow.”

In a conversation with a tabloid, Kunal also revealed that it was him who named his daughter. He said, ‘‘It was me who named her. Both me and Soha had our list of baby names and we decided to go ahead with Inaya Naumi Kemmu. We named here Inaya Naumi as she was born on ‘Naumi’.”

