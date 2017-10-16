Here Why Aamir Khan Is Keen To Show Secret Superstar To All Mothers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Aamir Khan is keen to show Secret Superstar to all mothers

Aamir Khan has been on a promotional spree for his upcoming next, Secret Superstar.

The movie showcases the pure and warm bond between a mother and a daughter.

Aamir Khan is keen to have everyone attending the screening to do so with their mothers. He wants to show the movie to all celebrities along with their mom.

Director Advait Chandan shares, “The Mother-Daughter relationship is the heart of Secret Superstar. I was thinking about my Mom a lot when I was writing it. And now that it’s ready I can’t wait to watch it with her. Even Aamir sir is keeping a screening for Ammi ji. So we thought why not tell all our guests to come along with their Mothers. In fact, that’s how I suggest everyone watches the film.”

The movie received a standing ovation at its first copy screening. Everyone, who had attended the screening, was moved by the film and also gave a standing ovation to it. Amit Trivedi, who has composed the music for the film, had also attended the first copy screening. Despite knowing the film inside out and watching it innumerable times to score every scene Amit still got emotionally moved after watching the test screening.

Secret Superstar is based on a teenage girl named Insia, played by Zaira Wasim, who sets out to follow her dream of being a singing superstar under the confinement of anonymity.

The film’s trailer and the earlier released songs have been receiving much love and appreciation from all quarters.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated to release on 19th October 2017.

