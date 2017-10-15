Breaking Bigg Boss 11: After Sshivani Durga, This Contestant Gets EVICTED In Surprise Eviction!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Bigg Boss 11, which is being hosted by superstar Salman Khan, is slowly getting interesting and hotter. The housemates are finally getting to know each other as well as the padosis ( Luv Tyagi, Lucinda Nicholas, Sabyasachi Satpathy, Mehjabi) who recently made their way inside glass walled house one by one.

Now, those of you who’ve come in late, let us tell you that out of the total 18 contestants, 4 were kept inside the padosi house while the remaining 14 were locked inside the main Bigg Boss house. The 4 padosis just recently made their way inside the main house. The four inmates were given the task of pretending to be a close knit family in front of the main house inmates. However, the padosi contestants failed to complete their task and as we saw in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 11, Salman Khan hinted to the padosi contestants that they will have to suffer for not completing the task successfully.

Also, the latest episode of Bigg Boss 11 showed a glimpse of how all the housemates are given a special power to eliminate one padosi contestant of the house. Yes, that has happened! Another elimination has happened in the just two days.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Bigg Boss gave a special power to housemates like never before. A special task was introduced in which the housemates had to vote who they think doesn’t deserves to be inside the house.

Now, we EXCLUSIVELY reveal, after Sshivani Durga, padosi contestant Lucinda Nicholas leaves Bigg Boss 11 house. Yes, that has happened to everyone’s surprise.

In the first week, two contestants Priyank Sharma (asked to leave over physical fight) and Zubair Khan (evicted) left the house. In the second week, Sshivani Duraga and Lucinda leave the house.

What do you think about this back to back elimination? Shared your views in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema.com for more exclusive updates on Bigg Boss !!