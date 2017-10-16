BREAKING Bigg Boss 11: These 5 Contestants Are NOMINATED In The Third Week!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The second week of Bigg Boss 11 was full of ups and downs with all the fights, arguments and much more.

Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 weekend ka vaar with host Salman Khan was much exciting. Salman was very much in joyful mood and was seen having a good interaction with the housemates. The superstar host also played quite a few interesting games with the contestants, which later created a little-heated environment in the house.

The episode turned out to be more interesting after Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants Rithvik Dhanjani and Ravi Dubey entered Bigg Boss 11 house. Hina Khan was excited as well as emotional at the same time after she met contestants Rithvik Dhanjani and Ravi Dubey. To people who don’t know, Hina Khan was also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi’s latest season.

Also, if you haven’t watched last night’s episode, let us reveal, Sshivani Durga is evicted in the second week. That’s not all; as earlier we EXCLUSIVELY reported, padosi contestant Lucinda Nicholas is also evicted from Bigg Boss 11 house. Yes, that has happened to everyone’s surprise.

We EXCLUSIVELY reveal, this week 5 contestants- Sapna Choudhry, Hina Khan, Akash Dadlani, Puneesh Sharma and Luv Tyagi are nominated for the third week’s eviction.

Watch the nomination task and Lucinda’s eviction in the tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11. Meanwhile, share your views on who do you think doesn’t deserve to be in the house from these nominated contestants.

