Aamir Khan On Not Working In Darr: I Didn’t Say No, I Was Removed From There

Aamir Khan reveals the reason of rejecting Karan Arjun and being thrown out of Darr!

The Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood Aamir Khan, who has given several blockbuster films, could have been a part of two more hit films, namely Karan Arjun and Darr. But the actor himself opted out of the former and was thrown out of the latter.

Everyone knows that the pair of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan was not the first choice of the makers of Karan Arjun. Sunaina Roshan, in her father’s biography ‘To Dad With Love’ had revealed that Ajay Devgn and SRK were the first choices for the roles. But both of them initially did not want to be a part of this film. Later, the roles were offered to Salman and Aamir. While Salman joined the star cast, Aamir did not. And that was then Shah Rukh gave a nod for the film.

In a conversation with Rajeev Masand and Anupama Chopra, on the chat show Take 2, Aamir Khan revealed the reason of not doing the film. He said, “Karan Arjun was also offered to me by Rakesh Roshan and again I thought it was a nice story and I told Rakesh ji that I think it’s gonna be a huge, huge hit but I just don’t feel I’m a part of it.”

He also talked about not doing Darr as he said, “I was doing Darr. I didn’t say no to Darr. Darr, I was removed from so there is a big difference in that. I was let go off (for asking too many questions apparently, interjected Rajeev Masand). Yes, for asking too many questions.”

Well, these misses of Aamir Khan gave two superhits to Shah Rukh Khan!

