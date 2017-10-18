Padmavati Rangoli That Artist Took 48 Hrs To Make DESTROYED, Deepika Padukone Lashes Out!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A rangoli of Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati from her upcoming film ‘Padmavati’ was recently destroyed by a group of protesters in Surat. The rangoli that took 48 hours to make was destroyed in no time. The artist, Karan K took to Twitter describing the incident.

The artist tagged Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in his tweet over the incident happened. He even requested Deepika Padukone to reply him:

#padmavati Rangoli Controversy!

A crowd of 100 people cried JAY SRI RAM AND rubbed out my 48hrs' intense work! Shocked!@RanveerOfficial pic.twitter.com/0yWbE7Jqfa — KARAN K. (@KARANK19522136) October 16, 2017

Finally, Deepika Padukone has reacted to the same and also makes sure that this reaches till Smriti Irani. The actress took to Twitter and expressed her anger over the same.

She wrote, “absolutely heart breaking to see the recent attack on artist Karan and his artwork!disgusting and appalling to say the least! Who are these people?Who is responsible for their actions?For how long are we going to let this go on? allow them to take law into their own hands & attack our freedom & right to individual expression time & again!? this has to stop NOW & action must be taken!@smritiirani.”

this has to stop NOW & action must be taken!@smritiirani pic.twitter.com/fRnpFEkZIw — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) October 18, 2017

allow them to take law into their own hands & attack our freedom & right to individual expression time & again!? pic.twitter.com/jlR5p3seds — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) October 18, 2017

Who are these people?Who is responsible for their actions?For how long are we going to let this go on? pic.twitter.com/2WFN0jcdua — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) October 18, 2017

absolutely heart breaking to see the recent attack on artist Karan and his artwork!disgusting and appalling to say the least! pic.twitter.com/Ot2Aki0MiA — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) October 18, 2017

To people who don’t know, the controversy against the film started after the members of a Rajput group, Karni Sena, protested against Padmavati for alleging distorting historical facts by the filmmaker. The shooting of the film was stopped in Jaigarh fort while director Sabbath Leela Bhansali was physically attacked, which had triggered outrage in the film industry.

A few months back, the state minister of Rajasthan had made it clear that the film will not be released in Rajasthan till it is shown to the Rajput community leaders.

While the movie’s trailer is receiving great response from the audiences, the fear still looms for the makers of the film. Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles, Padmavati is hitting the screens on Dec. 1.

