Aamir Khan Presents Secret Superstar 10 Years After Taare Zameen Par Release

Aamir Khan Productions’ ‘Secret Superstar’ is all set to hit the screens 10 years after the same banner released ‘Taare Zameen Par’.

In 2007, the innocent young boy named Ishaan Awasthi carved a place for himself in our hearts. The mind bending story of the misunderstood dyslexic kid is still fresh in our minds. The unusual concept backed with a strong script got the audience applauding across quarters.

Exactly 10 years later, this year in 2017, the same production house Aamir Khan Productions is all set to present ‘Secret Superstar’ to the audience.

While ‘Taare Zameen Par’ got us teary eyed with the emotional story of Ishaan, ‘Secret Superstar’ is striking chords with the audience with the story of a young girl chasing her dreams.

Both the films focused on the problems of young kids. ‘Taare Zameen Par’ touched the unusual topic of dyslexia and the stigma round it and ‘Secret Superstar’ talks about a teenager aspiring to be a singer while she faces resistance from her father.

‘Taare Zameen Par’ offered a varied and interesting range of songs with ‘Maa’ being one of the most remembered songs till date. ‘Secret Superstar’ also explored the pure and warm relationship between a mother and daughter with ‘Meri Pyaari Ammi’.

The 2007 film had a long lasting impact on the audience with remarkable performances by not just Aamir Khan but also Darsheel Safary. ‘Secret Superstar’ stars the national award winning actress Zaira Wasim along with Aamir Khan as the quirky and colourful music composer Shakti Kumaarr.

‘Secret Superstar’ is a film essentially based on music with the lead protagonist Insia played by Zaira Wasim being an aspiring singer. The young girl faces resistance from her father after which she opts to follow her dreams by posting videos on social media anonymously.

The trailer of the film has received a great response raising the anticipation for the film. The songs ‘Main Kaun Hoon’, ‘Meri Pyaari Ammi’, ‘Sapne Re’ and ‘I Miss You’ provide further insights into the film.

The film has has generating huge buzz owing to Aamir Khan- Zaira Wasim returning to celluloid after ‘Dangal’ as well as the content of the film.

‘Secret Superstar’ is Aamir Khan Productions’ upcoming film after delivering blockbuster films like Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, Dangal among others.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated to release on October 19.