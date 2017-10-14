Aamir Khan’s Shakti Kumaarr Hailed For Being Too Funny In ‘Sexy Baliye’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Aamir Khan’s quirky avatar as Shakti Kumaarr in Aamir Khan Productions’ ‘Secret Superstar’ is winning hearts for his colourful role in the film. The recently released song ‘Sexy Baliye’ has got everyone laughing in splits with the crazy antics and fun filled moves.

The unusual and quirky avatar of Aamir Khan as Shakti Kumaarr came as a surprise to the fans after having watched him as the strict father in Dangal. The actor slipped into two very diverse characters from each other and essayed them with such ease.

The recent song ‘Sexy Baliye’ from the film ‘Secret Superstar’ is creating a rage on social media as online audience can’t get enough of the quirkiness of Shakti Kumaarr aka Aamir Khan.

Youtube as well as Twitter is filled with comments applauding the actor and the song for being such an entertainer. The song providing more insights into Aamir Khan’s character Shakti Kumaarr has got everyone bursting with laughter.

Aamir Khan who portrays a creepy music composer Shakti Kumaarr for the first time has got everyone intrigued to witness more of his quirky avatar. Shakti Kumaar has added to the excitement of the film.

‘Sexy Baliye’ sung by Mika featuring Aamir Khan was trending on Twitter with the tag #SexyBaliye, showcasing the interest of the pubic. Aamir Khan’s character proves to be a high point of excitement as ‘Shakti Kumaarr’ was too trending on the social media platform.

The film is garnering immense anticipation owing to the quirky character of Aamir Khan as well as Aamir Khan- Zaira Wasim returning to celluloid after ‘Dangal’.

‘Secret Superstar’ is a film essentially based on music with the lead protagonist Insia played by Zaira Wasim being an aspiring singer. The young girl faces resistance from her father after which she opts to follow her dreams by posting videos on social media anonymously.

The trailer of the film has received a great response raising the anticipation for the film. The songs ‘Main Kaun Hoon’, ‘Meri Pyaari Ammi’, ‘Sapne Re’ and ‘I Miss You’ provide further insights into the film.

‘Secret Superstar’ is Aamir Khan Productions’ upcoming film after delivering blockbuster films like Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, Dangal among others.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated to release on 19th October 2017.