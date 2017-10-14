Wow! Ranbir Kapoor– Alia Bhatt Starrer Brahmastra To Be Made On This Whopping Budget

165 SHARES Share Tweet

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are going to share the screen space together for the first time with the film Brahmastra.

The Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are going to be paired opposite each other in a Dharma Productions film. It was known to everyone and the film was being called Dragon until a few days back. It was just a few days ago that the producer of the film, Karan Johar announced on Twitter that the film has been named Brahmastra. He also revealed other details about the film including that it is going to be a trilogy.

And now there are reports doing the rounds of media that Karan Johar is planning to make the film on a whopping budget of Rs 100 crore. A source has been quoted in DNA saying, “Karan plans to go big with Brahmastra. He has asked the team not to worry about the budget. KJo understands that a superhero film needs a mounting of a certain stature. The approximate budget of the film is expected to be over Rs 100 crore, which also means that Brahmastra will be KJo’s biggest film till date, budget wise. Previously he had planned to make Shuddhi on a scale like this but it did not work out.”

Ayan Mukerji, Ranbir’s best buddy, is the director of the film. He had earlier talked to PTI about the film saying, “There is a lot of training, like gymnastics kind of training, horse-riding, fighting and lot of physical stuff that Ranbir will have to do. And then there is internal work, like to get the spirit of the character right.”

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra will also be starring Amitabh Bachchan. He will be seen in a pivotal role in the film. Brahmastra is a sci-fi drama, which is expected to go on the floors next year.