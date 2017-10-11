Aamir Khan: Zaira Wasim Is The Best That We Have In Hindi Film Industry

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for his upcoming release Secret Superstar crowns Zaira Wasim as the best in Bollywood.

Recently while promoting the movie, the actor talked about his character and his role being distinctive from others. But what caught our attention to what he shared.

Aamir is playing Shakti Kumaarr in the movie who has gone against all the odds to bring a character which is totally obnoxious and different from what Aamir is in real life. He is playing a flirtatious music director, sporting tight t-shirts and flashy colors while Zaira plays an aspiring rockstar ‘Insia’.

Aamir Khan while talking about Zaira shared, “Zaira is the best that we have in Hindi film industry” adding to that he said “I know a lot of actresses will be upset with me”, “It’s a big statement and I am making that statement”.

The actor considers Zaira Wasim as an ‘inspiration’ for many. He said, “Someone like her is a great icon for youth across the country. There are so many talented kids in our country who come from small towns to make a place for themselves and she symbolizes all of them. Zaira is not from Mumbai but managed to come here and make a mark for herself in Dangal and now in Secret Superstar, where she’s playing the lead,”

Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim have worked before in the movie which broke all the records and it none other than Dangal. Zaira had given an extraordinary performance in the movie along with others. This time the Jodi is all set to create magic on screen with some amazing performances which we have never come across.

The actor also mentioned,”These kids are so bright and intelligent. Zaira, for me, if you ask me who is the finest actor in the Hindi film industry today, I would say Zaira. She’s absolutely amazing.” Aamir was speaking at the Global Indian International School in Singapore, where he was promoting the movie.

Secret Superstar is based on a teenage girl named Insia, played by Zaira Wasim, who sets out to follow her dream of being a singing superstar under the confinement of anonymity.

The film’s trailer and the earlier released songs have been receiving much love and appreciation from all quarters.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated to release on 19th October 2017.