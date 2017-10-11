Judwaa 2 Marks Jacqueline Fernandez’ 5th 100 Crore Film!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Jacqueline Fernandez’ latest film Judwaa 2 has been winning hearts over everywhere.

The film successfully raked in more than 115 crores at the box office and is still continuing its dream run at the box office.

With Judwaa 2, Jacqueline Fernandez marks her 5th 100 crore film at the box office. The beautiful actress has contributed immensely in raking in strong box office collections, with 5 of her films touching the Rs. 100-crore mark.

Earlier Jacqueline’s films like Housefull 3 (2016), Kick (2014), Race 2 (2013), Housefull 2(2012) have crossed the 100 crore mark at the box office and has done a splendid business at the box office.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s highest grosser is ‘Kick’ which earned 233 crores at the box office.

With such an amazing track record Jacqueline Fernandez has become one of the most box office friendly actresses of B-Town.

The talented actress draws a lot of audiences to theaters because of her lively persona and charm which she carries.