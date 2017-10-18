Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar Hailed As The Best Film Of 2017

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Aamir Khan Productions’ ‘Secret Superstar’ starring Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim is all set to release this Friday. The film marking the directorial debut of Advait Chandan is already being hailed as the Best Film of the year by all those who have watched the film.

‘Secret Superstar’ is receiving enormous love and appreciation by celebs and critics alike for not just the heart touching story but also the power packed performances by Zaira Wasim, Aamir Khan, Meher Vij, Raj Arjun and Teerth Sharma.

Bollywood celebrities have been falling short of words to praise the film. Actors and filmmakers have touted the film as the best film of 2017.

‘Secret Superstar’ has found the liking of renowned names like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rekha, Raleysh Om Prakash Mehra, Rajkumar Rao, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Ashutosh Gowariker, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Nitesh Tiwari, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shankar Mahadevan, amongst others.

Critics too have hailed ‘Secret Superstar’ as the best film of the year with positive reviews and appreciation for commendable performances.

The intriguing story line and the creative contributions of the entire team have struck a chord with all the reviewers and the celebrities who have watched the film.

It is rare that even before the release of a particular film, the unanimous feedback is shining so brightly.

Aamir Khan opened his Diwali release to reviewers and his colleagues a couple of days before the release. The word of mouth of ‘Secret Superstar’ is the best that we have heard of any film this year.

Aamir Khan Productions’ ‘Secret Superstar’ is a perfect treat to watch with your entire family this Diwali. The film serves to be a must watch for everyone this festive season.

‘Secret Superstar’ is a film essentially based on music with the lead protagonist Insia played by Zaira Wasim being an aspiring singer. The young girl faces resistance from her father after which she opts to follow her dreams by posting videos on social media anonymously.

The trailer of the film has received a great response raising the anticipation for the film. The songs ‘Main Kaun Hoon’, ‘Meri Pyaari Ammi’, ‘Sapne Re’ and ‘I Miss You’ provide further insights into the film.

The film has been generating huge buzz owing to Aamir Khan- Zaira Wasim returning to celluloid after ‘Dangal’ as well as the content of the film.

‘Secret Superstar’ is Aamir Khan Productions’ upcoming film after delivering blockbuster films like Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, Dangal among others. This film is another reason why cinema lovers eagerly wait for an Aamir Khan film and ‘Secret Superstar’ is definitely worth the wait.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated to release on October 19.