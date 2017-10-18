EXCLUSIVE Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan’s Spits On Hina Khan, Here’s How Housemates REACTS!!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Arshi Khan stoops low this time, does this gross thing on Hina Khan in Bigg Boss 11 house.

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan is the most hated contestant on the show for being abusive, vulgar and crossing her limits every time in the task. She is leaving no stone unturned to create chaos in the house. In fact, she has fought with every contestant in the Bigg Boss 11 house.

In the coming episode, viewers will see an ugly fight between Arshi Khan and Hina Khan. Yes, we EXCLUSIVELY reveal, Arshi and Hina will fight again get into a fight like never before. The drama escalates after Arshi Khan spits on Hina Khan during the task. Yes, Arshi has done this gross thing during the task and this has left many housemates angry.

Hina lost her control over this, however, housemates clam her in order to control the situation.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

This is not for the first time, earlier Hina and Arshi had a huge fight over the luxury budget. Arshi had also called out Hina Khan, ‘Patli Doli Bindra’ and also called her ‘Zubair ki biwi’. She also used cuss words for Hina Khan, while the latter chose not to respond.

Catch all these in tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11!

Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema.com for more exclusive updates on Bigg Boss 11!

Watch Video: EXCLUSIVE Bigg Boss 11 Guess Which Team Wins Luxury Budget Task Of The Week