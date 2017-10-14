Khatam Kahani From Qarib Qarib Singlle Amasses Positive Response

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The very first song from Qarib Qarib Singlle titled Khatam Kahani is garnering immense appreciation for its quirky genre.

‘Khatam Kahani’ is shot in the picturesque locations of Bikaner, Rishikesh, and Gangtok, where the middle-aged couple discover love and life on their trip which unfolds to be a crazy and desi adventure.

The song features Irrfan Khan at his quirkiest best who is trying to woo the workaholic and mature Jaya. Parvathy, the Malayalam actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Qarib Qarib Singlle.

With every content coming out be it the intriguing teaser posters or the trailer or the very first song, Qarib Qarib Singlle has been making all right noise.

‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ also brings to celluloid fresh pairing of Irrfan Khan and Parvathy and audience is highly anticipated to witness the film onscreen.

Presented by Zee Studios, ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ is A Jar Pictures production and is helmed by filmmaker Tanuja Chandra, the film is shot across real locations of Bikaner, Rishikesh and Gangtok and is all set to release on 10th November 2017.