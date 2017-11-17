0 SHARES Share Tweet

Salim Khan and Aayush Sharma both tied the knot with their respective better halves on 18th November in different years.

So, today, both the couples, Salim Khan- Sushila Charak and Aayush Sharma- Arpita Khan celebrate another year of togetherness.

Salim Khan’s first marriage was to Sushila Charak (Salman Khan’s mom), on 18 November 1964.

Aayush Sharma tied the knot with Arpita Khan at Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hydrabad on November 18, 2014.

To mark their anniversary today, Ayush Sharma has planned to throw this big party for the entire family at his residence in Khar today.

Ayush is busy with the preparation work of his next film, which was announced recently, but he took time out to plan this personally for the family.

Friends close to Ayush share how he is one of the best party hosts and his parties are always memorable.

On this occasion, he took up the responsibility to get the whole family together and raise a toast to more years of togetherness.